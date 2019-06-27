Jony Ive is leaving Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) after more than 20 years with the company.

“While I will not be an [Apple] employee, I will still be very involved — I hope for many, many years to come,” Ive told Financial Times. “This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change.”

Ive started working at Apple in 1992 and has led Apple's design team since 1996.

"[He] was considered one of the most important people at Apple, and he was responsible for the industrial design and the look and feel of all major Apple products, including the iPhone and the Mac," according to CNBC.

Ive is starting LoveFrom, a creative business that will launch in 2020 and will have Apple as its first client, according to Financial Times.

Apple's stock closed at $199.74 per share and traded down about 1.1% in Thursday's after-hours session following the report.

Photo courtesy of Apple.