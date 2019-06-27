Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) said Thursday it will continue to allow the most-followed public figures to post content that would typically violate its abusive behavior rules, but will make it harder for offending tweets to gain traction and will require those who want to see the tweets to go through an extra step.

While the company said the new method for dealing with rule-breaking tweets by public figures wasn’t aimed at any particular individual, President Donald Trump is among the Twitter users whose posts could be ffected aby the new practice.

The only tweets that will be subject to the new practice will be those from verified accounts by government officials or candidates for office who have more than 100,000 followers. Trump’s twitter account has more than 61 million followers.

The new method of trying to keep people from having to see tweets that break the company’s rules while still allowing them to be viewed is not retroactive.

How The New Rules Will Work

“There are certain cases where it may be in the public’s interest to have access to certain Tweets,” according to a blog post on Twitter's website.

Twitter’s stock price dipped after the company posted its announcement, but quickly rebounded.