Change Healthcare Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 27, 2019 3:29pm   Comments
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) made its public debut Thursday, opening at $14 after being priced at $13 per share.

Change Healthcare was formed in 2017 as joint venture with McKesson by combining McKesson's technology solutions segment and substantially all of Change Healthcare's legacy business.

The company provides data- and analytics-drihealth ven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. health care system with the aim of driving improved results in the complex workflows of care system payers and providers.

The stock traded around $14.27 per share at time of publication.

