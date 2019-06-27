Market Overview

Seelos Therapeutics Shares Rally Following Deal For Gene Therapy Program
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 27, 2019 9:17am   Comments
Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares traded higher after news emerged the company acquired the license of gene therapy program to address Parkinson's disease from Duke University.

The gene therapy program targets the regulation of the SNCA gene. Seelos plans to study this approach, named SLS-004, initially in Parkinson’s disease.

Seelos Therapeutics shares traded higher by 12.5% to $2.51 in Thursday's pre-market session.

Parkinson's Disease

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

