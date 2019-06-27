The International Air Transport Association (IATA) met with 737 MAX operators and regulators in Montreal to discuss the way forward for the troubled plane grounded since March, according to Dow Jones. The report states IATA has called for the "alignment on additional training requirements" for the Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX flight crew.

Many airlines and plane makers have been worried regulators around the world may not be able to coordinate efforts which could create confusion for passengers.

The 737 Max jets have been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months. It was previously reported the jets will be flying again by the end of the year.

On June 12, Bloomberg reported Boeing's 737 Max jets will begin flying again by December this year according to a Federal Aviation Administration official.

After Wednesday's market close, United Continental (NASDAQ: UAL) said it decided to pull the 737 MAX flight out of schedule until Sept. 3.

Boeing shares traded down 2.2% to $366.50 in Thursday's pre-market session.

Photo credit: Jeff Hitchcock, Wikimedia