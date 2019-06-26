Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Iqiyi Partners With China Unicom To Build 5G Center
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2019 9:33am   Comments
Share:

Iqiyi Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) has partnered with China Unicom to build a joint research and development center for 5G terminal devices.

Iqiyi has been dubbed by some as being the "Netflix” of China. China Unicom is a Chinese state-owned telecom operator and the world's fourth-largest mobile service provider by subscriber base.

Iqiyi shares traded higher by 1% at $18.21 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $38.30 and a 52-week low of $14.35.

Related Links:

This 5G ETF Got Big In A Hurry

3 Reasons To Buy Iqiyi – The 'Netflix Of China' – According To Jefferies

Posted-In: 5GNews Contracts

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IQ)

60 Biggest Movers From Friday
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tariff Issues In The Foreground With Nike Q4 Earnings

Canopy Growth Acquires KeyLeaf Life Sciences