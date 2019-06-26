Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2019 4:23am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on durable goods orders for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • A report on U.S. international trade in goods for May is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on retail and wholesale inventories for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

