Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2019 5:03pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are up 8% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.05, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $4.788 billion, beating estimates by $18 million.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares are up 4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.86, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $5.72 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are up 1.1% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $5.01, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $17.8 billion, missing estimates by $80 million.

Losers

  • Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) shares are down 15% after reporting an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares are down 9% after reporting fourth-quarter revenue decreased 23% year-over-year. Adjusted fourth-quarter earnings came in at 26 cents, in line with estimates. Sales came in at $87.93 million, beating estimates by $5.49 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVAV + FDX)

FedEx Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Today's Pickup: UPS Seeks To Kick Open Doors To Global Trade For Women-Owned Businesses
What The Truck?!? – Headhaul /Backhaul Double Album Of Freight
Tuesday's Market Minute: FedEx Fights Back
Q4 Earnings Outlook For FedEx
7 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What's Next For PG&E? Bondholders Look To Forge New Path For The Company

McDonald's Hit New All-Time High After Quarter Pounder Update, Bullish Rating