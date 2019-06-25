5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are up 8% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.05, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $4.788 billion, beating estimates by $18 million.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares are up 4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.86, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $5.72 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are up 1.1% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $5.01, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $17.8 billion, missing estimates by $80 million.
Losers
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) shares are down 15% after reporting an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares are down 9% after reporting fourth-quarter revenue decreased 23% year-over-year. Adjusted fourth-quarter earnings came in at 26 cents, in line with estimates. Sales came in at $87.93 million, beating estimates by $5.49 million.
