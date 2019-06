In an 8-K filing, York Water Co (NASDAQ: YORW) said CEO Jeffrey Hines is set to retire on March 1, 2020, and chief operating officer Joseph Hand has been named as his replacement.

Hines has been with the company since 1990.

York Water shares traded around $35 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $36.50 and $28.95.

Related Links:

How To Invest in Water

Sealed Air CFO Terminated For Cause Amid SEC Investigation