Obalon Ticks Higher Amid Patent Abstract For Intragastric Device
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2019 2:32pm   Comments
Shares of micro-cap Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) traded higher after traders circulated the U.S. patent and trademark office abstract for its Intragastric device.

The Obalon Balloon System is a swallowable intragastric balloon system indicated for temporary use to facilitate weight loss in adults with obesity.

Obalon Therapeutics shares traded higher by 6% at 80 cents on Tuesday afternoon.

