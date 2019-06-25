Obalon Ticks Higher Amid Patent Abstract For Intragastric Device
Shares of micro-cap Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) traded higher after traders circulated the U.S. patent and trademark office abstract for its Intragastric device.
The Obalon Balloon System is a swallowable intragastric balloon system indicated for temporary use to facilitate weight loss in adults with obesity.
Obalon Therapeutics shares traded higher by 6% at 80 cents on Tuesday afternoon.
Related Links:
Premarket Approval Doc For Balloon System Sends Obalon Shares Sharply Higher
Obalon Closes Above $1 Following Questionable Takeover Rumor
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Legal Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.