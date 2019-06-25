Obalon Ticks Higher Amid Patent Abstract For Intragastric Device

Shares of micro-cap Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) traded higher after traders circulated the U.S. patent and trademark office abstract for its Intragastric device.

The Obalon Balloon System is a swallowable intragastric balloon system indicated for temporary use to facilitate weight loss in adults with obesity.

Obalon Therapeutics shares traded higher by 6% at 80 cents on Tuesday afternoon.

