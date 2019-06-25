Market Overview

Stephanie Grisham Named New White House Press Secretary
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2019 1:14pm   Comments
Stephanie Grisham Named New White House Press Secretary

First Lady Melania Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that her communications director, Stephanie Grisham will serve as the newest White House press secretary.

Grisham replaces Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who will resign from her post at the end of June.

The political landscape takes center stage this week as investors will be focused on Japan and the G-20 summit, where U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

