Stephanie Grisham Named New White House Press Secretary

First Lady Melania Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that her communications director, Stephanie Grisham will serve as the newest White House press secretary.

Grisham replaces Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who will resign from her post at the end of June.

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019

The political landscape takes center stage this week as investors will be focused on Japan and the G-20 summit, where U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

