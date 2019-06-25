42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) surged 28.6% to $17.27 after Imperial Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $71 price target.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) shares rose 26.8% to $164.33 after AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) announced plans To acquire Allergan for $188.24 per share in cash and stock.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) climbed 18.8% to $9.12 after falling 32.2% on Monday.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares gained 16.8% to $1.0342 after the company announced that its Phase 2b trial of BPX-04 for Populopustular Rosacea met both primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) rose 16.3% to $27.91. Rafael Pharmaceuticals entered into an out-licensing agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical to accelerate clinical development and commercialization of cancer drug candidate CPI-613 in Japan and other Asian countries.
- Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) climbed 13.4% to $38.41 after it was announced the company would replace HFF Inc in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) shares jumped 12.8% to $4.49.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 12.6% to $7.51.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares climbed 11.4% to $2.74.
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) shares gained 11.2% to $251.43. Mesa Laboratories will replace Axon Enterprise in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, July 1.
- Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) rose 11% to $45.74. Krystal Biotech priced 2.5 million share public offering of common stock at $40 per share.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 10.9% to $1.1201 following a bullish Seeking Alpha blog post that mentioned potential valuation around $55 per share.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) jumped 10% to $15.08.
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 9.5% to $7.27 after the company provided an update on its business and growth strategy to investors.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) gained 9.4% to $79.14. USANA Health Sciences will replace Fidelity Southern in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, July 1.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 7.4% to $3.2650 after climbing 10.55% on Monday.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) rose 6.2% to $10.63. ArQule priced 9.25 million share offering at $9.75 per share.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 6.2% to $76.68. Citigroup upgraded GrubHub from Neutral to Buy.
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares jumped 4.9% to $3.3448 after the company announced it launched its blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 4% to $24.69 after the company announced the US launch of DUOBRII lotion 0.01%/0.045% for plaque psoriasis in adults.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 4% to $0.4000 after the company announced it received 510(k) FDA clearance for the company's next generation system Viveve 2.0.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 3.4% to $4.82 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) shares tumbled 76.8% to $4.4800 after the FDA rejected its New Drug Application for EDSIVO.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) fell 64.2% to $0.3304 after reporting that top-line results from the ENCORE-LF trial of emricasan did not meet the primary endpoint and will discontinue further treatment of patients enrolled.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) dropped 26.1% to $2.4229. Cemtrex completed the development of augmented reality application for National Cultural Center in Saudi Arabia.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 25% to $13.31 after rising 90.86% on Monday.
- Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) fell 23.3% to $5.53. Gamida Cell announced the launch of a proposed follow-on public offering of about $30 million worth of its shares.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares declined 23% to $1.58.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) dropped 18.4% to $5.78. Aldeyra, which focuses on therapies for immune-mediated diseases, reported its Phase 3 trial dubbed SOLACE that evaluated its reproxalap, code-named ADX-102 (a topical ophthalmic solution) in non-infectious anterior uveitis did not meet both the primary and secondary endpoints.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) dropped 17.7% to $44.78.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) fell 15.6% to $66.18 after the company announced it will acquire Allergan for $188.24 per share.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) dipped 12.6% to $2.1250 after Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) shares fell 12.1% to $33.52. Credit Suisse downgraded Brighthouse Financial from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $35 to $22, while Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $39 to $32.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 11.8% to $4.02. Forterra named Karl Watson as CEO and reaffirmed its FY19 outlook.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) dropped 11.3% to $6.60.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) shares slipped 11.1% to $3.28.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares dropped 11% to $1.8253.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 10% to $7.81.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) tumbled 8.8% to $2.7350.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) fell 5.4% to $5.61 after surging 40.19% on Monday.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVTL) fell 3.7% to $10.93. Bank of America downgraded Pivotal Software from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $16 to $12.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) fell 3.2% to $34.25 after reporting a $150 million common stock offering.
