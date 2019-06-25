A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 25, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) shares were down 2.87% to $5.76. The stock rose 40% on Monday after it announced its Phase 2B trial for the clinical trial of seltorexant achieved its primary and key secondary objectives.
- Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PTN) shares were down 10% to $1.08. Shares spiked 50% Monday after the FDA approved NDA for Vyleesi drug for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired HSDD.
- VivoPower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares were down 23% to $1.57. On Monday, shares rose 34% after the company announced new international parties have engaged in the company’s solar portfolio sale.
- BioPharmX Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares were up 10.8% to 94 cents after the company reported its Phase 2B trial of BPX-04 for papulopustular rosacea met both primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares were down 26% to $13.20. On Monday, shares rose 90% following news the company to present previously unpublsihed data regarding the lead program, IMU-838, at the GI inflammatory diseases summit.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 3.5% to $145.72. The stock continued to see volatility after hitting new highs the previous week.
- Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) shares were up 2.4% to $11.72.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares were down 9.8% to $3.32. The stock has seen volatility over the last two sessions.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares were up 11.4% to $45.90 after Guggenheim reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $48 to $75.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) shares were up 26.7% to $164. The company announced it will be acquired by AbbVie for a $188.24 per share in cash and stock.
