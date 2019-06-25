Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) shares are trading higher after it was announced the company will replace HFF Inc (NYSE: HF) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on July 2.

Xencor is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with an emphasis on addressing severe diseases.

HFF provides capital markets and brokerage services to owners of commercial real estate. In March, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL) announced it's acquiring HFF in a cash and stock transaction with an equity value of approximately $2 billion.

Xencor shares traded higher by 13% to $38.42 at time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $48.38 and $27.75.

Related Links:

Genfit Partners With Terns Pharma To Develop, Commercialize Elafibranor In China

7 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2019