30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares rose 72.8% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after the company announced that its Phase 2b trial of BPX-04 for Populopustular Rosacea met both primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) shares rose 29.1% to $167.31 in pre-market trading after AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) announced plans To acquire Allergan for $188.24 per share in cash and stock.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 15.8% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.55% on Monday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 10.8% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after surging 25.77% on Monday.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 9.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health regained compliance with all applicable Nasdaq Stock Market listing standards.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) rose 4.8% to $3.07 in pre-market trading.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 4.7% to $3.76 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.51% on Monday.
- Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) rose 4.4% to $43.00 in pre-market trading. Krystal Biotech priced 2.5 million share public offering of common stock at $40 per share.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) rose 4.1% to $53.51 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) rose 4% to $10.41 in pre-market trading. ArQule priced 9.25 million share offering at $9.75 per share.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) rose 4% to $305.06 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 3.6% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after declining 6.08% on Monday.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 3.5% to $24.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced the US launch of DUOBRII lotion 0.01%/0.045% for plaque psoriasis in adults.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 3.4% to $20.90 in pre-market trading after announcing a strategic partnership with Terns Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize elafibranor in Greater China. The company will receive an upfront payment of $35 million.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 3.4% to $4.82 in pre-market trading.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 3.2% to $74.50 in pre-market trading. Citigroup upgraded GrubHub from Neutral to Buy.
- Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 2% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after reporting the EMA validated the marketing authorization application for lufamulin.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) fell 57.7% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after reporting that top-line results from the ENCORE-LF trial of emricasan did not meet the primary endpoint and will discontinue further treatment of patients enrolled.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) fell 23.4% to $5.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced its SOLACE trial in noninfectious anterior uveitis did not achieve statistical significance in its primary or secondary endpoints.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 11.2% to $24.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.09% on Monday.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 10.7% to $15.86 in pre-market trading after rising 90.86% on Monday.
- Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) fell 9.9% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after the company filed for a common stock offering of 4.04 million shares.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) fell 8.9% to $71.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will acquire Allergan for $188.24/share.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) shares fell 7.2% to $35.40 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse downgraded Brighthouse Financial from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $35 to $22, while Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $39 to $32.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) fell 4.6% to $33.73 in pre-market trading after reporting a $150 million common stock offering.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVTL) fell 4.4% to $10.85 in pre-market trading.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) fell 3.6% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.57% on Monday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 3.4% to $136.19 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.53% on Monday.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 2.8% to $303.30 in pre-market trading. Wedbush downgraded Shopify from Outperform to Neutral.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) fell 2.7% to $5.77 in pre-market trading after surging 40.19% on Monday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.