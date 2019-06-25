Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2019 4:18am   Comments
Share:
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 8:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for April will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The FHFA's house price index for April is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • New home sales report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board consumer confidence index for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta, GA at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in New York at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in St. Louis, Missouri at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2019