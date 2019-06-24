Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2019 5:26pm   Comments
Gainers:

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares are up 9% after announcing a strategic partnership with Terns Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize elafibranor in Greater China. The company will receive an upfront payment of $35 million.

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares are up 3% after reporting the EMA validated the marketing authorization application for lufamulin.

Losers:

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares are down 57% after reporting that top-line results from the ENCORE-LF trial of emricasan did not meet the primary endpoint and will discontinue further treatment of patients enrolled.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares are down 10% after the company filed for a common stock offering of 4.04 million shares.

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares are down 4% after filing for a $100-million common stock offering.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares are down 2% after reporting a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.

