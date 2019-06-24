Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2019 5:26pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers:

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares are up 9% after announcing a strategic partnership with Terns Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize elafibranor in Greater China. The company will receive an upfront payment of $35 million.

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares are up 3% after reporting the EMA validated the marketing authorization application for lufamulin.

Losers:

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares are down 57% after reporting that top-line results from the ENCORE-LF trial of emricasan did not meet the primary endpoint and will discontinue further treatment of patients enrolled.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares are down 10% after the company filed for a common stock offering of 4.04 million shares.

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares are down 4% after filing for a $100-million common stock offering.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares are down 2% after reporting a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNAT + GMDA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nabriva Stumbles At FDA Hurdle, Gilead CFO To Retire, Eisai Ends Collaboration With Purdue
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FW NOW: Swingtime For Carriers And Shippers