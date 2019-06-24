PizzaRev is partnering with Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) and topping its pizzas with the plant-based meat.

PizzaRev is known for its 11-inch Roman-style pizzas with a thin crust. Customers how have the option of Beyond Meat’s Italian Sausage Crumbles as a topping option.

Based in Los Angeles, PizzaRev was founded in 2012 and currently has 39 locations across nine states. The brand is appealing to vegan, vegetarian and “flexitarian” fans.

“We’re always on the lookout for new ways to bring PizzaRev fans the best and most innovative products,” said PizzaRev’s chief marketing officer Renae Scott. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Beyond Meat, a brand that is committed to top-quality, delicious plant-based options."

Beyond Meat has been one of the hottest IPOs in recent memory, with shares surging more than 500% from a $25 IPO price in less than two months.

Beyond Meat's stock closed Monday down 8.5% at $140.99 per share.

Photo courtesy of PizzaRev.