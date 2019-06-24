Google Will Invest An Added $1.1B In Dutch Data Centers
Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is to spend a further €1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) to build data centers in the Netherlands, according to Reuters.
The new facility will be in Middenmeer and the group is also expanding a data center currently under construction in Eemshaven, Netherlands. The two sites will employ around 500 people once they are built.
Google shares traded around $1,118 at time of publication.
