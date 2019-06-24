Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares plunged below the $345 level Monday after traders circulated an update from Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN)'s business blog announcing that professional beauty products are now available.

Despite the fact that Amazon's entry into beauty products has been previously discussed, Ulta shares responded negatively.

Amazon shares were down 0.2% at $1,907.55 at the time of publication Monday. Ulta shares were down 3.27% at $344.18. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) shares were plunging by 12.39% to $12.94.

