Jana Partners May Be Building A Stake In Axalta Coating Systems
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2019 9:07am
Activist investor Jana Partners has built a position in Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), according to Bloomberg.

Jana Partners is a hedge fund managed by Barry Rosenstein, and Bloomberg reports he has been pushing the company to explore alternatives.

Axalta Coating Systems shares traded higher by 0.8% at $30.25 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.94 and a 52-week low of $21.58.

