68 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares jumped 59.8% to close at $0.0850 on Friday, reversing from recent weakness. Shares fell earlier this week after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares rose 25.9% to close at $5.10.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares jumped 21.2% to close at $5.20. ContraVir, a thinly traded nanocap biotech, said Thursday after the close the FDA has given it positive feedback in response to its pre-IND meeting about its NASH pipeline asset CRV431. The positive feedback pertained to preclinical data forCRV431, with the regulatory body agreeing with ContraVir's proposed plan for further preclinical studies to support the development of the asset. The FDA also supported the study design for the NASH IND opening study, the company said.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) gained 19.4% to close at $4.31.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares surged 19.3% to close at $4.02.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) rose 18.5% to close at $6.86 after SVB Leerink initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating and $18 price target.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 17.7% to close at $2.73.
- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC) shares rose 17.3% to close at $4.35.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) jumped 15.8% to close at $6.53.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 15.5% to close at $11.57 following reports indicating the company has heated up efforts to sell its retail business and focus on blockchain.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares surged 14.7% to close at $3.98.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TUFN) gained 14.5% to close at $27.94.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) jumped 14.5% to close at $9.42.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 13.8% to close at $1.81 after the company presented COPIKTRA data showing response rates of 44-57%, including complete response rates of 15-22% in patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) shares surged 13.4% to close at $3.89.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) shares rose 12.6% to close at $3.67.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) gained 12.5% to close at $3.15.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 12.5% to close at $11.59 after the company announced they are presenting Nolasiban and Linzagolix clinical data at the ESHRE Annual Meeting.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) surged 12.4% to close at $7.87.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares climbed 12% to close at $18.06.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) gained 12% to close at $12.27.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) shares jumped 11.8% to close at $12.31.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) gained 11.3% to close at $28.50.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) gained 11.3% to close at $2.27.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 11.2% to close at $9.74.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares climbed 10.9% to close at $3.05.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) gained 10.8% to close at $14.97. Epizyme highlighted presentation of updated data from phase 2 trial of tazemetostat in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) climbed 10.6% to close at $0.9901 after the company announced it added two major contracted agreements for OVA1.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) rose 10.3% to close at $14.30.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) gained 8.3% to close at $19.36 after Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a price target of $29.
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 7% to close at $4.42 after the company received FDA approval of its sNDA for DEXTENZA for treatment of ocular inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 6.9% to close at $0.5293 after New Frontier Capital disclosed a 5.5% stake in the company.
- Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) gained 6,7% to close at $3.4900.
- Catalent Inc (NASDAQ: CTLT) gained 5.9% to close at $53.24 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $62.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) gained 5.6% to close at $3.8000.
- CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) rose 3.2% to close at $85.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
Losers
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares dipped 52% to close at $4.65 on Friday.
- Peck Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) dropped 34.9% to close at $11.10 on Friday.
- Inuvo Inc (NYSE: INUV) shares dipped 28.6% to close at $0.37 on Friday after the company announced the termination of its planned merger with Conversion Point Technologies.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 26% to close at $27.05 on Friday after dropping 26.61% on Thursday.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) shares fell 18.9% to close at $4.73. The US Justice Department sued to block Quad's acquisition of LSC Communications.
- Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares dipped 18.6% to close at $2.59 after the company entered an agreement to sell 2 million shares to Joyful Corporation for $1.25 per share.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares dropped 18.3% to close at $1.96.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 18.1% to close at $6.06 after jumping 74.94% on Thursday.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) dropped 18% to close at $11.64.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) fell 17.5% to close at $40.05 after the company issued its Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Korn Ferry reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares declined 15.8% to close at $3.00.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) dropped 15.3% to close at $2.71.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) shares dropped 13.9% to close at $5.47.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIPR) dropped 12.8% to close at $117.52. Innovative Industrial Properties closed on the acquisition of a property in Harrison, Michigan.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) dipped 12.3% to close at $15.20.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares dropped 12.3% to close at $38.86.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) fell 11.6% to close at $59.24 after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares declined 11% to close at $2.51.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) dropped 10.2% to close at $3.01.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) fell 9.7% to close at $4.17.
- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) shares dropped 9.5% to close at $53.59 after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) shares fell 9.4% to close at $30.79.
- Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) dropped 8.2% to close at $0.1930 after the company received a noncompliance notice from the NYSE American.
- Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) fell 8.1% to close at $40.16 after the company posted its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, which included annual net revenue growth of 191%.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dipped 7.8% to close at $3.6700.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) dropped 7.2% to close at $6.87 after reports surfaced that Dish Network's Charlie Ergen could still be months away from finalizing a deal with T-Mobile. This could cause multiple complications for the Sprint/T-Mobile merger. The merger is also facing increased regulatory opposition.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) dropped 6.7% to close at $3.89.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 6.7% to close at $154.13.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) dropped 6.7% to close at $2.6400.
- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) shares fell 5.8% to close at $38.85 after reporting a $795 million equity offering.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 4.5% to close at $46.63 after Barclays downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $69 to $55. Nomura also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $60 to $52. The company on Thursday cut FY19 guidance.
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) fell 3.1% to close at $145.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities priced upsized public offering of 3.85 million shares of common stock at $145 per share.
