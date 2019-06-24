5 Stocks To Watch For June 24, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI) announced plans to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) for $18 billion in cash and stock. Caesars Entertainment shares fell 0.6% to close at $9.98 on Friday, while Eldorado Resorts shares fell 2.9% to close at $51.22 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: ERI) announced plans to acquire (NASDAQ: CZR) for $18 billion in cash and stock. Caesars Entertainment shares fell 0.6% to close at $9.98 on Friday, while Eldorado Resorts shares fell 2.9% to close at $51.22 on Friday. Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective July 1. Yuma Energy shares dropped 8.2% to close at $0.19 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor