Benzinga examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a big food company the sell-side is hungry for, and a popular shoe maker in fashion with analysts.

Bearish calls included the most-talked about electric car maker and a big cruise company that may be facing stormy waters.

U.S. stocks finished higher for a third straight week, including new highs for the Dow and the S&P 500, bolstered by mid-week signals from the Federal Reserve. While the Fed opted to hold steady on interest rates with a reiteration that the economy remains strong, it did intimate that it is open to an interest rate cut before the end of the year.

Stocks also got a boost earlier in the week when the European central bank indicated Tuesday that it would cut interest rates if economic conditions don’t improve.

Market watchers also had an eye on Iran and the White House this past week after Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone. The U.S. readied an airstrike as a response, but President Donald Trump pulled back just before launch. The tension remains high.

Finally, stocks got a boost during the week as U.S. officials continued to indicate there’s a chance for an easing of trade tensions with China when Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at the Group of 20 summit at the end of this coming week.

The following are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts on stocks that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In “BMO Reaffirms Tyson Foods As 'Top Pick' For 2019,” Jayson Derrick reports on BMO Capital Markets reaffirming Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN) as a "top pick" for 2019.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares were soaring Friday and Brett Hershman shows why in “Crocs Could Pull Off 10-15% Earnings Upside, Baird Says In Upgrade.”

Shanthi Rexaline has a look in “FDA OKs Expanded Indication For Ocular Therapeutix Eye Pain Drug Months Ahead Of Schedule,” at micro-cap biotech Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL)’s announcement of FDA approval of an expanded indication for its eye pain drug Dextenza.

Bears

In “Tesla Falls After Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target,” Tanzeel Akhtar reports on why Goldman Sachs cut its price target on electric car maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Brett Hershman has a story on why Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares were floating lower this week in “Wedbush Slashes Carnival Price Target Amid Weakness In Continental Europe.”

Hershman’s “UBS Downgrades J.B. Hunt, Projects Cyclical Downturn In Transportation Market” looks at whether J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) can keep on trucking in an economic downturn.

Jayson Derrick had a report this week on concerns that Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) may need to recharge its batteries, and wrote about it in "Concerning Nielsen Data Prompts JPMorgan Downgrade Of Energizer Holdings."

