Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) will issue 5.8 million shares between $13 and $15 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 22.7% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $100.1 million. Headquartered in Texas, Cambium markets software and hardware for business network connectivity.

Linx S.A. (LINX) will issue nearly 29.3 million shares at $8.68 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 15.7% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $292.2 million. The Brazilian tech company supports Latin American retailers with business management solutions software.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) will issue 12.5 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 10.6% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $244.4 million. Based in Seattle, the biotech uses its proprietary immune profiling platform to target cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases.

Bridgebio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) will issue 15 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 13% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $276 million. The California biotech targets rare genetic diseases such as frequent basal cell carcinoma and achondroplasia.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) will issue nearly 42.9 million shares between $16 and $19 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 36.2% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $936.4 million. With operations in 120 global markets, Change provides technology and data solutions to streamline health care transactions.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 17.5% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $92 million. The Massachusetts biotech develops therapies for autoimmune diseases, fibrotic diseases and cancer.

Priam Properties Inc. (PRMI) will issue 9 million shares between $18 and $20 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 99.9% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $207 million. The Nashville-based real estate investment company acquires and manages multitenant office properties in midwest and southeast cities.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) will issue nearly 4.4 million shares between $15 and $17 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 20.5% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $85.5 million. Based in Boston, the biopharmaceutical company develops treatments for schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s Disease and pain.

TheRealReal, Inc. (REAL) will issue 15 million shares between $17 and $19 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 18.1% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $327.8 million. The online consignment market authenticates and sells secondhand luxury goods.

