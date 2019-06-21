Beemac Logistics Opens Houston Office Aiming To Tap Into Oil, Gas And Energy Markets

Beemac Logistics, a Beaver, Pennsylvania-based transportation and logistics provider, has opened a new office in Houston to better serve clients in the region, said chief commercial officer Michael Ceravolo.

Beemac recently entered into an agreement to occupy a 5,000-square foot facility at the Towers at Westchase II, located in west Houston. The company plans to staff the office with 50 logistics professionals.

"Over the past few years, our work in Texas has increased significantly. Houston has truly been a second home for Beemac Logistics for quite some time due to the fact that we have such a healthy base of loyal customers in the Houston area," Ceravolo said.

Ceralvo added that Beemac Logistics provides storage, material handling, transloading, inspection services, warehousing, direct discharge as well as local and long-haul trucking with Beemac assets.

"We have a very strong base of carrier partners and service providers that work for us daily. With our valued partners, we can accomplish virtually any transportation service needed for our growing client base," Ceravolo said.

Company officials said the Houston facility solidifies Beemac's presence in Houston, where it already operates multiple facilities with Beemac Trucking, which opened two new terminals in the Houston area in November 2018.

Beemac Trucking's new terminals are on a 15-acre facility in northeast Houston, where the company manages 70 drivers. The facility provides pipe and other commodity storage with two high-lifting capacity forklifts on site, in addition to offering inspection services and job site deliveries.

While Beemac Logistics and Beemac Trucking operate independently, they do share common ownership, said Ashley Boguszewski, a spokeswoman for Beemac Logistics.

"Also both Beemac Trucking and Beemac Logistics do have customers in Mexico and move loads from Mexico to the United States daily," Boguszewski said. "Logistics also has a presence in Laredo, with cross-border operations and trans-loading services."

Beemac Logistics also has offices in Midland, Texas, as well as Pittsburgh, Denver and Birmingham, Alabama. The company is an asset-light truckload, less-than-truckload and intermodal service provider that offers transportation and logistics services, material management, trucking, storage services and warehousing.

Beemac serves more than 14,000 customers across a wide range of industries including industrial manufacturing, automotive, oil and gas, retail, consumer packaged goods and agricultural industries.

Image Sourced by Pixabay