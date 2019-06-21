Summer Snow In The Rockies

Heavy snow in parts of the Rockies: It'll be a winter wonderland of sorts in some of the high elevations of the Rocky Mountains today and tonight. The heaviest snowfall will probably occur in parts of northwestern and north-central Colorado, possibly slowing down drivers going over mountain passes on I-70 west of Denver. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, mainly for tonight, which includes Rocky Mountain National Park and Breckenridge where up to 10 inches could pile up above 10,000 feet.

Heavy snowfall continues this morning in some parts of the Bitterroot, Beartooth and Crazy mountains in western and southwestern Montana. Before fading this afternoon, totals will approach 12 inches above 6,000 feet. Most of I-90 through the region should be okay, but delays are possible on other routes going over Battle Ridge, Kings Hill and Targhee passes.

Stormy weather in several areas: Severe thunderstorms will be scattered from the Dakotas to Denver, and all the way to Nashville. Drivers should expect minor to moderate delays in some areas due to hail, strong winds and/or flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes could pop up, too.

Fire danger: Because of hot and very dry conditions, the risk for more wildfires continues in northern California, as well as from eastern Arizona into New Mexico. This includes the Sacramento, Phoenix, Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro areas. The NWS has posted Red Flag Warnings across the region.

