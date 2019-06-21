Market Overview

IBM, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2019 9:30am
IBM, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) have partnered in a deal that allows the companies to co-sell data applications.

IBM will be able to resell Cloudera Enterprise data and DataFlow and in return, Cloudera will begin to resell IBM's Watson Studio And BigSQ.

"By teaming more strategically with IBM we can accelerate data-driven decision making for our joint enterprise customers who want a hybrid and multi-cloud data management solution with common security and governance," said Scott Andress, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, Cloudera.

Cloudera shares traded higher by 2.2% to $5.86 in Friday's pre-market session.

Options Trader Makes Aggressive Bullish Play On Cloudera Rebound

5 Stocks To Watch For June 21, 2019

