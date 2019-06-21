26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares rose 96.4% to $0.10 in pre-market trading, reversing from recent weakness. Shares fell earlier this week after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) rose 61.5% to $6.93 in pre-market trading after the FDA responded to the company’s IND package and concurred with the company’s proposed plan for further preclinical studies to support the development of CRV431 in NASH.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. . (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares rose 9.1% to $3.98 in pre-market trading. Lifeway Foods shares jumped over 26% Thursday after the company announced it will enter the CBD space with CBD drinkables once it is legalized at federal level by FDA.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 8.5% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after surging 37.21% on Thursday.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 5.4% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Phase 2b ORCA-1 trial data has been accepted for oral presentation at Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco Europe (SRNT-E) Annual Conference.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) rose 5.3% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after falling 6.91% on Thursday.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) rose 4.6% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.64% on Thursday.
- The Meet Group, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MEET) rose 4.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Meet Group with an Outperform rating.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 4.4% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after the company presented COPIKTRA data showing response rates of 44-57%, including complete response rates of 15-22% in patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) rose 4.4% to $59.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.06% on Thursday.
- CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) rose 3.9% to $86.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 3% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.91% on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) fell 15.1% to $56.90 in pre-market trading after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares fell 11.6% to $16.50 in pre-market trading.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 7% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 26.61% on Thursday.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 6.6% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.63% on Thursday.
- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) shares fell 6.2% to $38.67 in pre-market trading after reporting a $795 million equity offering.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) fell 5.6% to $9.33 in pre-market trading after rising 6.93% on Thursday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 5.6% to $156.00 in pre-market trading.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) fell 5.4% to $20.00 in pre-market trading.
- Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) fell 4.8% to $41.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, which included annual net revenue growth of 191%.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 4.5% to $46.61 in pre-market trading after Barclays downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $69 to $55. Nomura also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $60 to $52. The company on Thursday cut FY19 guidance.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) fell 4.2% to $49.00 in pre-market trading.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 4.1% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after declining 8.87% on Thursday.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 4% to $7.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 74.94% on Thursday.
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) fell 2.3% to $146.50 in pre-market trading. Alexandria Real Estate Equities priced upsized public offering of 3.85 million shares of common stock at $145 per share.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.