54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Peck Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares climbed 235% to close at $17.05 on Thursday.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares climbed 75% to close at $7.40 after the company received FDA approval to proceed with its US study of EB01 as a potential treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis..
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares gained 67.6% to close at $28.49 after pricing 7.92 million shares at $17 per share.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) surged 29.6% to close at $28.51. Grocery Outlet made its debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday at $31. The 17 million shares of stock had been priced at $22.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) gained 29.3% to close at $4.94 after the company announced DM199 was observed to be safe and well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse effects in the Phase 1b trial.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) rose 26.3% to close at $3.65 after the company announced it will enter the CBD space with CBD drinkables once it is legalized at federal level by FDA.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) climbed 22% to close at $7.84. Sonoma Pharma reported a 1-for-9 reverse stock split effective at close of business on June 19, 2019.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) gained 15.5% to close at $3.81.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 14.8% to close at $23.57 following unconfirmed reports indicating California is proposing a liquidity fund for utilities wildfires.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) surged 14.6% to close at $7.54.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) gained 14.5% to close at $18.32 after pricing of 5.75 million shares of common stock at $16.
- Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI) climbed 14.2% to close at $1.6100 after the company's MapcatSF received a patent from the European Union.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) shares jumped 14% to close at $4.00.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) shares rose 13.3% to close at $5.11.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares gained 13.2% to close at $3.01.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares climbed 12.5% to close at $4.95.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 11.9% to close at $13.94.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) jumped 11.1% to close at $4.09.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 10.9% to close at $8.76.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) gained 10.8% to close at $4.10.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares rose 10.2% to close at $12.36.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) shares rose 10% to close at $24.40.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) shares gained 9.8% to close at $3.0300.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares jumped 9% to close at $2.43.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) rose 8.5% to close at $2.05.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) gained 8.3% to close at $2.75.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares jumped 8.2% to close at $10.07.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 8.2% to close at $56.99 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) gained 8.1% to close at $2.93.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 7.8% to close at $6.34.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) gained 7% to close at $4.93.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 6.5% to close at $4.26.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) rose 3.3% to close at $9.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JSYN) fell 45.7% to close at $5.03 on Thursday. Jensyn Acquisition said Thursday that its shareholders approved a merger with Peck Electric Co., a commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction company.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares declined 31.7% to close at $2.80.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) dropped 26.6% to close at $36.55 on Thursday after surging 224.43% on Wednesday.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 23.5% to close at $10.36. Pier 1 Imports announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split Wednesday to regain compliance with New York Stock Exchangelisting standards. The company’s board of directors formally authorized a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of Pier 1’s common stock effective Thursday.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) dropped 20% to close at $13.60. The 7.353-million share IPO was priced at $17.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 17.6% to close at $5.28 after climbing 223.74% on Wednesday.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares fell 14.7% to close at $14.61 after the company priced a 3 million share common stock offering at $15 per share.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: YGTY) shares tumbled 13.4% to close at $2.90.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dropped 11.7% to close at $36.18.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) fell 11.2% to close at $15.78 after reporting downbeat results for its first quarter.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 11.2% to close at $4.27.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) dipped 10.7% to close at $45.92.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dipped 10.6% to close at $6.95.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) dropped 10.2% to close at $4.6800.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares dropped 9.5% to close at $4.2900.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares fell 8.9% to close at $2.67.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares tumbled 8.8% to close at $28.23.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) dropped 7.8% to close at $3.55 after the company priced a 10.5 million share public offering of common stock at $3.50 per share.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 7.7% to close at $48.80. Carnival reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but lowered its FY19 earnings forecast.
- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) fell 6.5% to close at $11.52 after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) fell 4.8% to close at $17.73 after the company priced its 3.75 million share public offering of common stock at $17 per share.
