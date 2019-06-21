Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Eltville am Rhein, Germany at 3:30 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for June is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard will speak in Cincinnati, Ohio at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in Cincinnati, Ohio at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in San Francisco, California at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
