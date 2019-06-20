Market Overview

ContraVir, Korn Ferry Make Big Moves After Hours
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2019 4:54pm   Comments
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares are up 24% after the FDA responded to the company’s IND package and concurred with the company’s proposed plan for further preclinical studies to support the development of CRV431 in NASH.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) shares are down 6% after fourth-quarter adjusted earnings fell in-line with consensus at 88 cents per share. Sales came in at $502.5 million, beating estimates by $3.05 million. First-quarter sales guidance game in below analyst estimates.

