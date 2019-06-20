35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Peck Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares rose 234% to $17.00.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares climbed 119% to $9.26 after the company received FDA approval to proceed with its US study of EB01 as a potential treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis..
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares climbed 50.4% to $25.57 after pricing 7.92 million shares at $17 per share.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) gained 34.1% to $29.50. Grocery Outlet made its debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday at $31. The 17 million shares of stock had been priced at $22.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) jumped 25.1% to $4.78 after the company announced DM199 was observed to be safe and well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse effects in the Phase 1b trial.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 16.7% to $4.6680.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 15.8% to $5.34.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) rose 15.6% to $18.50 after pricing of 5.75 million shares of common stock at $16.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) shares gained 13.5% to $5.12.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) shares rose 13.4% to $25.17.
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares jumped 11.6% to $3.9177 after the company announced its Phun utility tokens are now available for purchase in select international markets.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) gained 11.6% to $2.8350.
- Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI) climbed 11.4% to $1.57 after the company's MapcatSF received a patent from the European Union.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 11.2% to $6.54.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares climbed 11% to $2.4755.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) gained 10.7% to $3.0000.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares jumped 9.8% to $10.22.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 8.2% to $57.02 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) rose 6.4% to $2.011.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) rose 4.3% to $9.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JSYN) fell 45.7% to $5.03. Jensyn Acquisition said Thursday that its shareholders approved a merger with Peck Electric Co., a commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction company.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares dropped 19.3% to $3.31.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 17.8% to $5.27 after climbing 223.74% on Wednesday.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 17.8% to $40.92 after surging 224.43% on Wednesday.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares fell 13% to $14.91 after the company priced a 3 million share common stock offering at $15 per share.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) dropped 11.9% to $4.59.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) fell 11.1% to $15.79 after reporting downbeat results for its first quarter.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 10.6% to $47.25. Carnival reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but lowered its FY19 earnings forecast.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares declined 10.6% to $4.2363.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) dropped 9.4% to $3.49 after the company priced a 10.5 million share public offering of common stock at $3.50 per share.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dipped 9.4% to $7.04.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 8.1% to $4.42.
- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) fell 5.6% to $11.62 after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) fell 4.1% to $51.70 after Carnival cut FY19 guidance.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) fell 4% to $17.88 after the company priced its 3.75 million share public offering of common stock at $17 per share.
