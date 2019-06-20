Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares opened Thursday morning at $23.70 after pricing 7.92 million shares at $17 per share.

Personalis is a Menlo Park, California-based cancer genomic company. It qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, and therefore has elected to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements.

Morgan Stanley, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Cowen and Oppenheimer are the underwriters for the offering.

The stock traded around $25.86 per share at time of publication.

