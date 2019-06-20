A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 20, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares were down 16% to $5.38.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares were down 13.2% to $43.45.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares were up 103% to $8.60 after the company received FDA approval to proceed with its U.S. study of EB01 as a potential treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
- Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares were down 22% to $1.28. The company nearly doubled in size following its decision to sell all of its biogas energy businesses.
- Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) shares were up 7.6% to $56.75 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales and strong Q1 guidance.
- Beyond Meat (NYSE: BYND) shares were down 2% to $165.86 after the company announced an extended partnership with Del Taco for the new burritos made with Beyond Meat plant-based protein.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were up 2% to $296.60 after Stephens upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares were down 5% to $1.25. On Wednesday, shares traded higher after the company signed a commercial agreement with Elbit Systems for exclusive marketing of its software for the defense market.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares were up 0.96% to $189.25.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares were down 4% to $1.04.
