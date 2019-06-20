Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares opened for trade Thursday morning at $19.90. The IPO of 7.35 million shares was priced at $17.

Atreca is a biopharma company that uses its platform to discover and develop antibody-based immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumor types. Unlike the traditional oncology drug discovery approaches, Atreca uses human immune system to lead it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful active immune response against their tumors.

The company's lead product candidate ATRC-101 is a monoclonal antibody, which reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. ATRC-101 has demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity as a single agent in multiple preclinical models.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Atreca generated a loss of $37.94 million in fiscal year 2018, wider than the loss of $27.53 million in the year-ago period. For the third quarter ended March 2019, the loss was $13.58 million.

The stock traded around $16.61 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Atreca IPO: What You Need To Know

FDA Approves Edesa's Dermatitis Treatment Study, Shares Up More Than 100%