Thursday's Market Minute: Fed Rally

The Fed gave equity markets what they wanted as the dovish comments have stocks in rally mode this morning. The S&P 500 is approaching all-time highs and has nearly wiped out May’s losses. The Fed kept rates at 2.25-2.5% but signaled possible interest rate cuts later this year. Policymakers said they would be prepared to act on growing global and domestic economic risks as they took stock of intensifying trade tensions and growing concerns about inflation.

They were not as dovish as expected on the economy as they stated job strength remains intact and the consumer continues to spend, which is helping support growth. The Fed’s dovish tone briefly sent the 10-Year Treasury yield below 2% overnight for the first time since November, 2016. The U.S. Dollar has come under pressure after the FOMC announcement which is supporting commodity prices. Gold is hitting over five-year highs despite the risk-on equity rally as the falling greenback supports the precious metal. As Central Banks continue to be accommodative, the equity rally may also continue in the near-term. However, be aware there are risks out there as global growth has slowed and the rally party may be due for a break.

