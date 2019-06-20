Stormy Thursday From The Plains To The Northeast

Another round of severe storms: Drivers will run into minor to moderate delays today and tonight due to areas of rain and thunderstorms from the Great Plains to the Mid-Atlantic. Severe storms producing large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be scattered from eastern Alabama to the Pococnos in northeastern Pennsylvania, with a few severe storms spreading to Baltimore, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Severe storms will also pop up from Kansas City to Sioux City and from northwestern Kansas to Scottsbluff, Nebraska. A concentrated region of numerous severe storms could develop along I-85 from Anderson, South Carolina to the Raleigh-Durham area. Roads may be blocked off where localized flash flooding occurs.

Northwest: Several inches of snow will accumulate in the high elevations from eastern Oregon to central Idaho and southwestern Montana. Drivers will have to slow down going over some mountain passes on I-15, I-84 and I-90, and the National Weather service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the region.

Texas toast: The southern two-thirds of the Lone Star State will sizzle with intense heat today. Highs will reach the upper 90s to 105° from San Angelo to Dallas, southward to Brownsville where it'll feel like 110°-115°. Drivers: Pack extra ice and bottled water in your coolers, and be careful out there!

