Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Pier 1 Imports' 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split Takes Effect
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2019 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Pier 1 Imports' 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split Takes Effect

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split Wednesday to regain compliance with New York Stock Exchange listing standards.

The company’s board of directors formally authorized a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of Pier 1’s common stock effective Thursday. 

Pier 1 said 53,284,243 votes were cast in favor of the proposal, representing 62.67% of the company’s outstanding shares entitled to vote at the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from 84,990,884 to 4,249,544.

The authorized number of shares of common stock will be reduced by a corresponding ratio to 25 million.

Pier 1 Imports common stock will trade on the NYSE on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number, 720279504.

Pier 1 shares were trading at $11.75 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Alibaba Proposes Stock Split To 'Increase Flexibility' Ahead Of Capital Market Activities

The Best Stock Split Calendar APIs

Photo by Steve Morgan via Wikimedia

Posted-In: retailNews Stock Split Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PIR)

54 Biggest Movers From Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FMCSA Admits Challenges To Under-21 Driver Pilot Program

With Psychedelics Access Expanding, Is A Cannabis-Like Market On The Horizon?