26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JSYN) rose 212.5% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the shareholders had approved a merger with peck Electric.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares rose 76.3% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA approval to proceed with its US study of EB01 as a potential treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis..
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 39.1% to $69.28 in pre-market trading after surging 224.43% on Wednesday.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 20.1% to $7.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 223.74% on Wednesday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 17.5% to $2.48 in pre-market trading.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 16.5% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced DM199 was observed to be safe and well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse effects in the Phase 1b trial.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) rose 16% to $6.47 in pre-market trading. Axovant and Yposkesi signed strategic gene therapy development and manufacturing partnership.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 13.6% to $5 in pre-market trading after gaining 18.60% on Wednesday.
- Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: CNAC) rose 12.6% to $11.60 in pre-market trading.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 12.4% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) rose 11.1% to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) rose 10.4% to $10.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 9.7% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after falling 7.87% on Wednesday.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) rose 7.8% to $3.32 in pre-market trading.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 5.8% to $55.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) rose 4.7% to $24.74 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q1 sales estimates.
Losers
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares fell 9.5% to $15.50 in pre-market trading after the company priced a 3 million share common stock offering at $15 per share.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) fell 8.3% to $16.30 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat results for its first quarter.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 7.6% to $48.82 in pre-market trading. • Carnival reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but lowered its FY19 earnings forecast.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) fell 6.6% to $17.40 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 3.75 million share public offering of common stock at $17 per share.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares fell 5.1% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 36.68% on Wednesday.
- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) fell 5.1% to $11.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) fell 4.7% to $112.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued light FY20 guidance.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 4.7% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after rising 16.79% on Wednesday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) fell 3.5% to $52.00 in pre-market trading after Carnival cut FY19 guidance.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) fell 3% to $9.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of no size disclosed.
