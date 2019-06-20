Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 20, 2019 4:31am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The current account report for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for May is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

