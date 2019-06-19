EV Fleet And Energy Management Company Launches Planning Tool To Ease Electric Transition

Electriphi, an electric vehicle (EV) fleet and energy management company, has launched a fleet electrification planning tool that gives customized analysis to help plan the electric transition. The tool is a self-serve web-based application that lets fleet managers break down factors affecting operations, fueling and infrastructure.

Large-scale fleet electrification requires upfront planning and smart energy management. Conflicting priorities like vehicle charging requirements and fleet readiness make this much harder, and operators need to weigh factors like utility rates, route plans, schedules and weather conditions – challenges the platform seeks to address.

"Electriphi's tool is much more than a generic calculator," said Sanjay Dayal, Electriphi's co-founder and CTO, in a press release.

"It performs thousands of scenario simulations based on the unique characteristics of each fleet, such as routes, schedules, local weather conditions and utility rate structures. We then present actionable insights that can aid in electrification planning and transition."

The platform can return significant savings in energy and operational costs for light-, medium- and heavy-duty electric fleets. Electriphi is also partnering with energy utilities, infrastructure providers and design engineering teams to make the tool available to customers.

Utilities in particular can deploy the tool to educate fleet customers about things like peak load management and demand charge impact.

Electriphi is a startup at Prospect Silicon Valley, a nonprofit cleantech innovation hub.

"As fleet operators make the transition to fully electric vehicles, Electriphi has developed a solution for this quickly evolving industry. Prospect Silicon Valley is happy to be working with their team to introduce this robust planning tool that flips the guessing game into a highly algorithmic calculation for improved fleet management," said Ruth Cox, CEO of Prospect Silicon Valley, in the release.

The Electriphi tool is available to all fleet operators at https://www.electriphi.ai/#tools

Image Sourced From Pixabay