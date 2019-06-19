Global shipping and logistics giant UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS) said it collaborates directly with its customers to reduce wait times at docks to increase efficiency and productivity and reduce detention time for its drivers.

"The use of technology and visibility solutions drives collaboration between UPS and its customers," said Chris Yohn, employee communications manager of UPS Freight.

UPS, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ranked ninth of 25 winners in FreightWaves' first-ever Shipper of Choice Awards.

FreightWaves partnered with freight brokerage Convoy to recognize the best shippers in the industry. The winners were recognized at FreightWaves' Transparency 19 event in May in Atlanta.

Yohn said UPS attributes its Shipper of Choice selection to its "strong commitment to providing customers with reliable service, time-saving technology and a robust portfolio of logistics solutions."

Carrier-members of the Truckload Carriers Association and members of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) voted on the top 25 Shipper of Choice winners based on a variety of factors, including providing driver-friendly facilities, flexibility, efficiency and reduced wait times at docks.

"The Shipper of Choice Award is all about increasing transparency as we highlight innovative best practices that keep freight moving and contribute to a healthy freight community," said Craig Fuller, chief executive officer of FreightWaves.

UPS is currently building highly automated sortation facilities in five states known as "super hubs" that will be 30 to 35 percent more efficient than some of its earlier hubs. The expansion will add between 350,000 and 400,000 pieces per hour of sortation capacity in the U.S., the company said.

The global company handles approximately 21 million packages daily and has around 1.5 million customers who receive regular daily deliveries.

"UPS has a full portfolio of shipping and logistics solutions, including UPS Freight, that helps customers increase efficiency, reduce costs and maintain a high degree of visibility over their shipments," Yohn said.

