40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares climbed 143.4% to $4.82 after the company reported FDA approval of its BAXDELA sNDA for the treatment of community acquired bacterial pneumonia.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 63.5% to $25.11.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares climbed 52.1% to $1.43 after the company signed a commercial agreement with Elbit Systems for exclusive marketing of its software for the defense market.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) jumped 36.7% to $7.90 after the company expanded its research collaboration and licensing agreement with Ultragenyx to develop nucleic acid therapies. The company will receive upfront payments and an equity investment.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) rose 14.5% to $29.58 after the company announced it has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) gained 12.2% to $7.25.
- MYOS Corporation (NASDAQ: MYOS) rose 11.5% to $1.4940 after the company disclosed positive top-line results from a study evaluating the impact of Fortetropin on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older men and women.
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) gained 10.1% to $30.07. Jabil reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued in-line Q4 guidance.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) rose 9.9% to $10.79.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) gained 9.5% to $5.40 after the company announced Wednesday its entrance to the U.S. market, starting in the state of California.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares rose 9% to $2.4404.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) gained 8.6% to $2.28 after the company reported submission of FDA Type-A meeting request for intravenous CONTEPO.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) gained 8% to $97.63 after the company announced it would combine with Peabody Energy for a joint venture.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) surged 7.8% to $4.00.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares gained 7.5% to $8.85.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares rose 7.5% to $8.09.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) gained 7.1% to $4.80.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) shares jumped 7.1% to $12.31.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares rose 6.7% to $15.56. US Steel projects Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $250 million.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 5.8% to $31.53 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 3.9% to $287.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) shares dropped 23.4% to $1.41. Sesen Bio priced its 20.41 million share offering at $1.47 per share.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 26.2% to $0.5243 after the company announced the pricing of a 16 million share common stock offering at $0.50 per share, which will result in approximately $8 million in gross proceeds from the offering.
- Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ: LGCY) dipped 22.1% to $0.0850 after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares fell 19.2% to $4.1350 after the company reported a 10 million shares common stock offering.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares fell 15.6% to $3.2750 after climbing 167.59% on Tuesday.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 15.1% to $4.0261 after the company priced its 12.5 million share offering of common stock at $4.00 per share.
- Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ: CHKE) fell 12.5% to $0.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares fell 10.9% to $4.7220.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) dropped 10.8% to $2.64.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) shares declined 10.2% to $5.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) dipped 9.6% to $2.44.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) dropped 9.5% to $11.28. Green Plains announced plans to suspend quarterly dividend and priced offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) fell 9.2% to $18.31. Zymeworks filed prospectus supplements for offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) dropped 8.2% to $5.16. Jaguar Health reported key finding for final canalevia technical section for proposed indication of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs.
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) fell 8.2% to $0.8900 after the company received EMA feedback on its Phase 3 prostate cancer trial design. The company expects data from a single phase 3 trial, if successful, will be sufficient to support marketing approval in Europe.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) fell 7.6% to $30.76.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) fell 5.6% to $2.9250 after rising 11.11% on Tuesday.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) fell 5.4% to $39.58. JP Morgan downgraded Energizer from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $45 to $36.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) fell 5.2% to $73.18 after the company reported a proposed offering of US$850 million convertible senior note.
