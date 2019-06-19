Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit YouTube is considering the creation of a standalone app for kids to better protect younger viewers from disturbing content, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

What Happened

YouTube executives are evaluating the launch of YouTube Kids app after multiple incidents call into question viewer safety on the streaming video app. Most recently, a viral video on the platform explained how it has become a "wormhole into a soft-core pedophilia ring."

Creating a separate app for children's content would be seen as a difficult proposition since children's videos are very popular and contribute millions of dollars in advertising revenue, WSJ said.

Other options YouTube executives are considering to improve the safety of the platform include putting an end to a new video automatically playing.

Why It's Important

YouTube is a media powerhouse with users watching a billion hours of content each day. The platforms' growth over the years hasn't been without user safety challenges and management is now debating topics which were once "off limits," sources told WSJ.

A YouTube spokeswoman confirmed with WSJ that Google CEO Sundar Pichai is now more involved in overseeing operations at the streaming video business. This would mark a departure from the past four years when he rarely got involved in day-to-day operations.

A YouTube official also told WSJ it considers "lots of ideas" for improving the platform. For the time being at least "some remain just that -- ideas."

Related Links:

YouTube's Account Purges Spark A Cannabis Content Alternative

Turtle Beach Continues Partnership With Ali-A, The 'Most-Watched' Gamer On YouTube