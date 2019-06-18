New Consortium Tackles Logistics, Supply Chain In Canadian Aerospace

Bolloré Logistics Canada has joined forces with Group Robert and J2 to offer logistics and supply chain support in Canada's aerospace industry.

Bolloré Logistics, a subsidiary of France's Bolloré (Euronext: BOL), announced the partnership at the Paris Air Show on June 17. The consortium plans to offer customized logistics support to subcontractors entering the Canadian market, as well as overall support related to aircraft assembly.

The consortium "will serve to optimize the aeronautics supply chain and support the sector in Canada by providing a completely integrated service adapted to present-day issues in subcontracting," Jimmy Cardin, head of business development and aerospace for Bolloré Logistics Canada, said in a statement.

The consortium will be well-positioned to take advantage of the assembly of the Airbus A220-100 aircraft, which is being built in Mirabel, Quebec. Group Robert has 1-million square feet of warehousing in Mirabel and experience working in the aerospace sector. J2 is familiar with local aerospace subcontractors.

Group Robert, with a fleet of 1,300 trucks, offers full truckload and less-than-truckload services in Canada and the United States. The firm potentially could benefit from cross-border part sourcing because of the large manufacturing footprint Airbus has in the United States.

Eighty-five of the A220-100, the smallest of the single-aisle aircraft, have been ordered. Delta Air Lines announced it had ordered 10 additional planes on June 18. The larger Airbus A220-300 will be built in Mobile, Alabama.

Airbus is already expanding its manufacturing facilities at Mirabel, located near Montreal. It even has expressed interest in building fighter jets there.

