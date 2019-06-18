Market Overview

Airbus, ANSYS Partner To Launch Autonomous Flight By 2030
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 2:55pm   Comments
Airbus Defence and Space is partnering with ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) for it embedded software to develop an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that will be engineered for speed, safety and affordability.

Through this partnership, ANSYS and Airbus Defence and Space will collaborate to innovate a new ANSYS vehicle for enabling safety-critical flight controls with artificial intelligence, aiming at autonomous flight by 2030.

ANSYS shares were trading up 2.4% at $203.57 at time of publication.

Posted-In: AirbusNews Contracts

