Google To Invest Additional $1B In Housing In The Bay Area
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 12:43pm   Comments
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s Google will invest an additional $1 billion in housing across the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Reuters.

This announcement comes as tech companies face increased pressure from local communities claiming their expansion encroaches on the Bay Area’s already-tight housing market and displacing long-time residents, reports CNBC.

Over 45,000 Google employees live in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the report.

Alphabet shares were trading up 1.4% at $1,111 Tuesday afternoon.

